n The Cokeville Community 4-H Club met to do its annual Rodeo Grounds Cleanup on Monday, July 27. Those participating included: Kelli, Kalob and Keegan Haderlie, Wyatt Mohn, Bentley McKinnon and Janessa Moody. This is always a great service project by the 4-H members. Thanks for your hard work.
n The Young Single Adults met for games at the park on Tuesday, July 28. It was a bit stormy but they had a great time.
n The Cokeville High School Volleyball team participated in a team camp at Cokeville High School this week. The girls are excited to compete this fall.
Good luck Lady Panthers.
n The Cokeville High School Football team participated in a team camp this week on Panther field. It was fun to hear the whistles blowing. Everyone is excited to see some action on Panther field this fall.
Good luck Panthers!
n Special thanks to the Cokeville Branch Library for the youth and adult summer reading programs. There were some great prizes awarded.
n Parents watch for letters coming from Cokeville schools with instructions for the coming School year. Stay safe and stay healthy!