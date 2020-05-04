May 1 the hills were a buzz around Cokeville as horn hunters descended with high hopes of finding a “big one”. Hunters had to wait until noon on Friday before they could pick up the sheds but that didn’t keep them from heading to the hills early in the morning to begin their hunt. This is an annual event that many look forward to all year long.
Katelyn Petersen, daughter of Stewart and Chemene Petersen got a second chance on Friday to share her singing talent on stage. Last spring she auditioned for an opportunity to compete in the Swift Idol competition at the Lincoln County Fair. When she didn’t make the cut, she figured she had given it her best and that was that. She was surprised in January when a call came in that she was getting a second chance competing against two other women who had just missed the cut for last year’s event. The three competed Friday night to a basically empty auditorium due to Covid19 for the chance to once again compete in the Swift Idol competition at the Lincoln County Fair in August. The concert was streamed over the internet where family and friends could vote at the end of the competition. Each Competitor sang one song. As votes were tallied, Katelyn was named the winner and will now has the opportunity to compete for the $10,000 prizein August.
Congratulations Katelyn and good luck!