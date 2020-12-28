• The Cokeville Community Church held a Christmas Eve Live Nativity. Thanks to everyone who made this special event possible and for those who attended.
• Cokeville schools are out on break until January 4, 2021.
• Leona Teichert, daughter of Mark and Christine Teichert, spoke in the Cokeville 2nd Ward Sacrament Meetings on Sunday, December 27, in preparation for serving an 18 month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Washington, Seattle Mission.
• Roger and Marti Warner enjoyed having their children and grandchildren home for the holidays. Chad and his family haven’t been home for many years which made this an extra special holiday!
• Cokeville received a beautiful snow storm a few days before Christmas.
• Pine Creek Ski Area is up and running and excited for everyone to join them on the hill for some great skiing.
• 2020 has brought many challenges and heartache among friends and family.
Wishing everyone joy and prosperity in the new year!