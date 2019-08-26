• The Cokeville 1st and 2nd Wards joined together for the annual Sisters in the Park event. Those attending enjoyed a light lunch followed by an activity making hand scrub, lip scrub and lipstick along with manicures.
Thanks to those who worked so hard to make the activity a great success and those who came out and participated.
• The Cokeville High School Football, Volleyball and Cheer Teams finished up a week of two a days and are ready to officially begin their seasons this week with a home football game on Friday against the Punchers of Big Piney with kick off set for 4:00 and the annual Best of the Best Cokeville Volleyball Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Good luck Panthers and Lady Panthers!!
• Alex Dayton and Liz Dayton were Home visiting with family and friends this weekend.
• Roger and Marti Warner welcomed grandchildren home for a visit.
• DeMont and Pam Grandy enjoyed having Holly and her family home for a visit,