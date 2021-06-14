* Summer Soccer and Baseball Day Camps are underway for the month of June. The camps are on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the month. Special thanks to Councilwoman, Theresa Lewis and the many volunteers who are helping to make this such a fun opportunity for the kids.
* The Cokeville Stock and Saddle Club is having great success with their Rope and Run nights at the Cokeville Arena. Wednesday nights the Arena comes to life as little Buckaroos are fine tuning their skills. Special thanks to the Rodeo Club and their helpers who are providing this great opportunity for the up and coming cowgirls and cowboys.
* The Cokeville City Council met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 8 at the Cokeville City Hall. A group presented an idea for an ATV trail that would run throughout Lincoln County. More discussion will take place as the idea develops. The 2021 graduates were recognized for their many accomplishments. The Rodeo Club has rebuilt the Westside of the arena with extra time and labor donated by Bodie Keetch and Jade Pope. Councilwoman, Theresa Lewis and her volunteers were recognized for the outstanding job they have done with the soccer and baseball day camps.
The Cokeville Branch Library has been holding regular story hour again this summer. Check for times and activities with the library.
Ethan Bird, son of Cameron and Amanda Bird received a call to serve a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Washington, Vancouver Mission. He will leave in August. Congratulations Ethan.
* A graveside service was held for Betty Hansen at the Cokeville Cemetery on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of this wonderful lady.
* Cokeville is planning some fun activities in July. The Independence Day activities will be held on Saturday, July 3. Pioneer Day activities will be held on July 23 and July 24. Stay tuned for an outline of all the events and plan to join in the fun.