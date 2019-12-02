Musical Auditions were held this past week for the Cokeville High SchoolSpring Musical, "Oklahoma". Cast Members include: Aunt Eller - MaddyDiers; Curly - Tyler Moyes; Laurey Williams - Alisen Petersen; IdaSkidmore - Lily Richardson; Will Parker - Eli Linford; Jud Fry - NathanThornock; Ado Annie Carnes - Kendra Cook; Ali Hakim - Ethan Bird; GertieCummings - Bailee Allred; Andrew Carnes - Matt Thompson; Kate - SkyleeCall; Ellen - Emma Teichert; Virginia - Mallory Hoffman; Vivian - AbbyJohnson; Sylvie - Michea Petersen; Aggie - Kylee Dayton; Armina - DakotaKing; Fred - Tanner Hatch; Slim - Tanner Brown; Cord Elam - Sam Dayton;Farmer - Jaxon Weske; Mike - Michael Cook; Joe - Treyson Dayton;Farmers Daughters - Kallianne Toomer, Desiree Plowman, Keelia McPhee,Sarajayne Floyd; Brookelle Hatch; RancherâEUR(tm)s Gals - Rileyanne Floyd,Jayci Thornock, Janessa Moody, Kaylee Leonhardt, Whytney Murdock; Chorus -Garrett King, Weston Murdock, Ian Clements, Ashleigh Brooks, Emmie Barnes,Braelyn Diers, Cydney Brown, Harley Harmon, Sydney Nate; Lights - DemiHarmon
Cokeville High School held Parent/Teacher Conferences on Thursday,November 21.
Weston Murdock completed his Eagle Project with the help of family and friends. Weston's Eagle Project was providing lunch on Friday, November 22 for those staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Thanks to everyone who donated items for the lunch.
The Cokeville High School Cheer Squad sponsored the annual Sadie HawkinsDance on Saturday, November 23. The theme was a Mexican Fiesta.
Ammon Teichert, son of Sally Mills and the late David Teichert spoke in the Cokeville 1st and 2nd Wards on Sunday, November 24 in preparation for serving a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo East Mission. Ammon had many family members and friends there to wish him well. Ammon will fly to the MTC in Mexico.
Ben Clark, son of Paul and Kaylee Clark was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, November 24. Ben was surrounded by family and friends for his special day.
A Country Christmas has been planned for Friday, December 6 at the Cokeville City Hall. The night will begin with a Christmas Light Parade at6:00 p.m.. At 7:00 p.m. there will be a Christmas Tree Lighting along with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Come out and enjoy the fun!
The annual Christmas Craft Fair will be held Saturday, December 7 at The City Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.. There will be crafters on both levels with lots of great gift ideas. Come have lunch downstairs and enjoy some sweet treats.
Robert and Carol Petersen had their children and grandchildren home for the ThanksgivIng Holiday.