• The Covid19 Pandemic has made life difficult in many ways. There are those who always seem to find a way to lighten another's load. Here are a few examples of things that have been happening around the town of Cokeville.
• Deb Tims started a fun weekly drawing activity where kids are putting a different drawing in their window each week to help pass the time for them but to also give a passerby something to smile about.
• Jess Hess organized a teddy bear/stuffed animal hunt where she asked people to put a teddy bear or stuffed animal in their window so kids could get out and see how many they could find.
• Katrina Call suggested an Easter Egg Hunt where children color eggs and place them in their windows and go around town to see how many they can find.
• Buffy Dayton, Joy Hutchinson and Pam Grandy are bringing back a Cokeville Farmers Market/Co-op and have made many essentials available for community members to order and do curbside pickup. Cheyenne Reed posted a video of the many people lined up for curb side pickup at the co-op.
• Glenna Walker and Joy Hutchinson sewed masks and gowns for the Cokeville EMS Department.
• Lynette Nate took orders for Idaho Potatoes and then went and picked up for everyone in town who wanted potatoes. Lynette Nate is also sewing masks for community members who would like to have them on hand.
• Cokeville elementary teachers provided encouragement for students through yard signs that were placed in the yards of each student.
These are just a few of the things that have been reported. I'm sure there are many other good deeds happening around our community. Thanks to everyone who is working so hard to look out for their neighbors and friends during this worldwide pandemic.
• Four more missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints returned this week from service outside of the United States due to Covid19 and one that was stateside. Trenton King, son of Bill and Jamie King returned after serving for just over a year in the New Mexico, Albuquerque Mission due to health reasons. Blake Thornock, son of Jason and Tracy Thornock returned from the Argentina, Buenos Aires West Mission after serving for 20 months. Antheny Petersen, son of Kenny and Andra Petersen returned after serving for 19 months in the Mexico, Villa Hermosa Mission. Rick Nate, son of Randy and Pam Nate returned from serving in the Mexico, Tijuana Mission after serving for 19 months and Andrew Thomas, son of Scott and Julia Thomas returned from the New Zealand, Hamilton Mission after serving for about 8 months. All of these missionaries are in good health and self isolating with their families.