• Sweet Baby Clyde Heiner, son of Tre and Olivia Teichert Heiner returned to his Heavenly home on Monday, September 28 following a tragic accident.
A celebration of life was held on Friday, October 2. Friends and family gathered to surround this family with love and support and hear of all the wonderful adventures he had in his short time on earth.
• Wade Harmon, son of Jerry and Bonnie Harmon passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3 due to injuries resulting from an accident. Our hearts go out to this wonderful family.