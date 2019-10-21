• Ryker Teichert, son of Ryan and Jamie Teichert was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 12. Family and friends were there to celebrate with Ryker.
• Sara and Jace Brooks, daughter and son of Jason and Tricia Brooks, were baptized members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, October 13. Sara and Jace had many friends and family there to be a part of their special day.
• A revitalization community meeting was held on Thursday, October 17 to discuss ways to revitalize Cokeville’s mainstreet.
• A tailgate party sponsored by Jack B. Parsons Ready Mix was held prior to Thursday’s football game with Star Valley’s JV squad. Hamburgers and Hotdogs were served.