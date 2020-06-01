• The Cokeville Cemetery was beautiful with the decorated graves and Flags flying for Memorial Day. There was no program due to Covid19 but that didn't stop visitors and community members from coming out in honor of loved ones who have passed on.
• Thanks to those you helped put up the flags that line the perimeter of the Cokeville Cemetery, such a great tribute to this wonderful country and those who fought and continue to fight for our freedoms.
• Thanks to the American Legion Auxiliary, LaVoy Thornock Unit 40 for the flags and poppy wreaths that adorned the graves of our veterans and auxiliary members.