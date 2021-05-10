• A group of ladies met at the home of Jan Moody on Tuesday, May 4 to talk about fitness and fitness goals. They did a mind set activity and discussed personal fitness goals. The group plans to get together throughout the summer.
• A family history activity was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wed., May 5. Carol Petersen was the presenter and shared ideas on organizing photos, personal information and genealogy sheets. The group will continue to meet and help each other organize and compile their personal genealogy.
• In recognition of Teacher Appreciation week, the Business and Consumer Math Class provided a delicious lunch for faculty and staff at Cokeville High School on Thursday, May 6. Thank you to all the faculty and staff at Cokeville High School and Cokeville Elementary for your dedication to the students and for providing them a great learning environment and opportunity to prepare for the next level.
• Justeena Moody and Madi Pauni graduated with honors from Utah State University on May 7, 2021 with a degree in Family Life Studies. Both ladies are full time moms. Congratulations ladies on this great achievement!
• Nate Barnes, son of Ben and Jenny Barnes, received a call to serve a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Maryland, Baltimore Spanish Speaking Mission. Congratulations Nate!
• Eli Linford, son of Marty and Cody Linford received a call to serve a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Brazil, Curitiba Mission. Congratulations Eli.