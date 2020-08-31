• School is underway for Cokeville Elementary and Cokeville High School. Things are a little different but some things remain the same. We have great teachers, administrators, staff and especially kids who are willing to make the necessary adjustments so that learning can continue to take place. Thanks to everyone for their efforts during this first week of school. Together we can get through this. It’s going to be a great year!
