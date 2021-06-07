* The American Legion Auxiliary, LaVoy Thornock, Unit 40 held a Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Cokeville Cemetery. It was a beautiful Spring Day. Unit President, Gwen Petersen welcomed all in attendance. The Boy Scout Troop 7798 presented the Colors and led The Pledge of Allegiance. Angie Boyer sang “The Star Spangled Banner” followed by a Memorial Tribute given by Daniel Read. Girl State Delegates, Dakota King, Kallianne Toomer and Janessa Moody sang “God Bless America” followed by Roxie Moody placing the Poppy Wreath. This was followed by a Moment of Silence. Those attending, led by Theresa Lewis, sang “America the Beautiful”. The Benediction was given by Jon Reed III followed by Taps presented by Tyler Moyes and the retiring of the Colors by Troop 7798. It was a wonderful program to honor those who have passed.
* There were many visitors in Cokeville for Memorial Day. Many took the opportunity to visit the Cokeville Cemetery and participate in the Memorial Day Program.
* The Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Auxiliary held an appreciation dinner on June 3, 2021 to recognize the many volunteers who help the Auxiliary perform miracles in the lives of those in need. The theme was “Be Someone’s Sunshine”. The gym was full of people who have dedicated their time to being “Someone’s Sunshine”. A delicious dinner was served to those attending. As part of the recognitions, Pat Carricaburu presented three graduating seniors with the Volunteerism scholarship. They included: Janessa Moody, Emma Park and Demi Harmon.
* Young Women and their leaders from the Cokeville 2nd Ward traveled to Afton on Saturday, June 5 to perform baptisms in the Star Valley Temple.
* Dakota King, Kallianne Toomer and Janessa Moody traveled to Cheyenne, Wyoming on Sunday, June 6, 2021 for the Wyoming Girls State Convention.
The girls will have a week full of opportunities to learn more about this great country, grow a deeper love for the American Flag and have opportunities to have leadership rolls in government positions.