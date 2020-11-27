• Cokeville High School held a virtual/in person parent teacher conference on Thursday, Nov. 19. Teachers reached out to parents via email or recording, prior to that night to let them know how their student was doing. Those who wished to speak with teachers in person, were able to visit with teachers that evening as well.
• Mason Hobbs, son of Cameron and Talisha Hobbs was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Mason had family and friends join him for this special occasion.
• Leona Teichert, daughter of Christine and Mark Teichert, received a call to serve in the Washington, Seattle Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.