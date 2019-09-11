n School started for students at Cokeville High School and Cokeville Elementary on Monday, August 26.
n A back to school night was held for students and parents at Cokeville High School on Wednesday, August 28 and then at Cokeville Elementary on Thursday, August 29.
n Dustin and Alisa Pond enjoyed having Dustin’s parents in Cokeville for a visit.
n DeMont and Pam Grandy welcomed Holly and her family home for the weekend.
n Ammon Teichert, son of Sally Mills and the Late David Teichert received his mission call for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to serve in the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo Mission. Ammon will enterthe MTC in Mexico City in November.
n Raymond and Gwen Petersen and most of their descendants had a wonderful family reunion over the Labor Day weekend in Ft. Bridger.
n Mr. Warner and his 4th Grade Class attended the Rendezvous at Ft. Bridger on Thursday, August 29.