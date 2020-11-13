• Cokeville had a great turnout on Election Day. Thanks to the election officials who greeted everyone with a smile. Thanks to those who voted for the first time and those who are seasoned voters. Thanks to everyone whotook the opportunity to vote.
• Scott Thomas took 9 of his Senior U.S. Government students down to the Cokeville City Hall on Tuesday where they cast their first votes. Thank you for using your right as Citizens of this great Nation to vote.
Thanks to everyone who supported the cheer pizza fundraiser. It was a huge success.
• Funeral services were held for Norm Freeman on Saturday, November 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cokeville. Friends and family gathered to celebrate this great man’s life.
• The Cokeville Christmas Craft Fair is just around the corner. It is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 5. Vendors can contact Janessa Moody with questions or to just sign up. Table fees will go to Janessa’s friend, Maddy Dayton who is fighting a heart infection. Watch for more details as it gets closer to the date.
• There will not be an “in person” Veterans’ Day Program at Cokeville High School but elementary students still wanted to honor our great Veterans. They have been working hard on songs that are being recorded and will be available for viewing.