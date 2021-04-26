• Tyler Moyes, son of Scott and Tanya Moyes, received a call to serve a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Arizona, Gilbert Mission.
• The Cokeville 2nd Ward Relief Society Sisters met for a night of service on Wednesday, April 21. They made stuffed monsters, a baby quilt and activity kits to be given to a local hospital for children who are in the hospital. The ladies enjoyed doing the activities, one another’s company and some yummy soup.
•ª It was a double header week this week for the Cokeville High School Track teams. They traveled to Star Valley on Wednesday, April 21 and then to Skyview High School in Smithfield, Utah on Saturday, April 24. The athletes continue to improve on their personal bests and work to improve their times to prequalify for BYU and State.
• The McPhee Performing Dance Company competed at the Dance Power Productions Competition in Utah on Saturday, April 24. They exceeded all expectations with two perfect scores and an award for best choreography.
Individual results were as follows: K-3 Group — 2nd; Tayzlee Clark, Kenna Moore and Kinley Teichert — 1st; Maliyah Pauni, M.J. Nate and Kamri Allred — 2nd; 4-8 Group; Firework — 2nd; Whistle — 1st; Country Grammar — 1st; Kamri Allred, Briquelle Peck and Paislee Pope — 2nd; Hayden Stoor and Kanyon Luthi — 1st; Hayden Stoor — 1st; Kanyon Luthi — 1st; Calum McPhee and Riggin Keetch — 1st; High School Group: Sand — Perfect Score; Light — 1st; APale — 1st; Run — 1st; Summer — 1st; Kamille Moore and Marin McPhee — Perfect Score; Brookelle Hatch, Kellia McPhee and Marin McPhee — 1st; Michea Petersen and Kellia McPhee — 1st; Brookelle Hatch — 1st; Michea Petersen — 1st; Kellia McPhee — 1st; Kamille Moore — 1st; Marin McPhee — 1st. Congratulations!
• Asher Lyman, son of Kevin and Emily Lyman, was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Friends and family gathered to celebrate with Asher.
• Denali Keetch, daughter of Bodie and Jodi Keetch, was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Denali enjoyed having many family members and friends there for her special day.