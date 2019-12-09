•  The McPhee Performing Dance Groups put on a wonderful show on Monday,Dec. 2 at the Cokeville High School Auditorium. "The Nutcracker All Jazzed Up" was the theme. Congratulations to all the dancers on a spectacular performance.

•  The Cokeville First Ward Christmas Party was held on Tuesday, Dec.3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Those attending enjoyed a wonderful meal along with a short program. Thanks to everyone who worked so diligently to make the night a success.

•  The faculty and staff of Cokeville Elementary and High School enjoyed their annual Christmas Party on Wednesday, Dec. 4. They enjoyed a delicious meal followed by a musical program presented by "Celebration".

•  Tessa Teichert, daughter of Briant and Clyda Teichert married Justin Call,son of Dale and BethAnn Call on Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Star Valley Temple. An open house was held that evening in Afton. The happy couple will now make Star Valley their home. Congratulations.

