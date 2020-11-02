• A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Honor of Gordon Thornock at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cokeville.
Friends and family joined together in tribute!
• The Cokeville 2nd Ward Young Women met to paint pumpkins on Tuesday, October 27. They shared their pumpkins at the “Spooktacular evening of Halloween” at the park on Wednesday.
• Norman Freeman passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children, at his home in Cokeville on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cokeville, Wyoming.