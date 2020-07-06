• Rope and run activities are under way at the Cokeville Rodeo Arena on Wednesday evenings. So, if you’re looking for a fun night out, go check out these kids. They are amazing!
• Don’t forget to stop by the Cokeville Branch Library each week to pick up a fun craft. The ladies are working hard to provide some fun activities for the kids and remember to keep reading. They have some great prizes to be awarded at the end of summertime reading!
The Cokeville Branch Library is open to visitors. See the front door for rules and regulations to help keep everyone safe!
• Honoring 25 Years of the Cokeville Rodeo.This year the Cokeville Rodeo Club is honorIng the many individuals who have helped to create, shape, and cultivate the Cokeville rodeo over the past 25 years. They are posting stories of these special individuals who have contributed to the Cokeville Rodeo — pickup men, flag bearers, announcers, secretaries, grounds workers, royalty, sponsors…you name it.
They will be honoring these rodeo veterans every day in July leading up to the 25th rodeo on July 25, 2020. You can see these honorees on their website cokevillerodeo.com.