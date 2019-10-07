• Thanks to everyone who came out and enjoyed the pancake supper sponsored by the Senior Center Monday, September 30. It was a delicious meal. Thanks to those who helped and made it nice. Also thanks to those who stuckaround and played Bingo sponsored by the American Legion, LaVoy Thornock, Post 40. It was a great time.
• An open house was held for Robert-Byron Birch and his sweet wife, Brenda at the home of Pete and Gwen Petersen in celebration of their recent union on Wednesday, October 2. Thanks to everyone who came out to wish the happy couple well and welcome them to the community.