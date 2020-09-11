Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

•  Jase Martinez was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Congratulations Jase.

•  Hilary Larson McIntosh passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Family and friends gathered to celebrate this special lady’s life.

David and Traci Parker were in a terrible motorcycle accident on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 near Island Park. David died at the scene. Traci was flown to Idaho Falls. She is expected to make a full recovery. Our hearts go out to this wonderful family in this most difficult time.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.