• Jase Martinez was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Congratulations Jase.
• Hilary Larson McIntosh passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Family and friends gathered to celebrate this special lady’s life.
David and Traci Parker were in a terrible motorcycle accident on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 near Island Park. David died at the scene. Traci was flown to Idaho Falls. She is expected to make a full recovery. Our hearts go out to this wonderful family in this most difficult time.