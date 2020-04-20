Cokeville had many winners in this year's annual Junior Duck Stamp Competition. The winners are as follows: (7th-9th) Katelyn Dean - 1st place. Honorable Mention; Isaac Halls, Blaze Plowman, Sarah Clements, Drake Plowman, Kodee Johnson, Kameron Luthi, Bridger Myers, Amelia Richardson and Rebecca Hymer. (10th - 12th) Honorable Mention; Sydney Nate, Dakota Bethers, Brenda Bencomo and Demi Harmon. Winning the Best of Show Conservation Message in the 10th - 12th division was Desiree Plowman with "your environment, your responsibility, your future".
Congratulations to all the winners.
The Cokeville Town Council held its monthly meeting via zoom on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Recognitions: Doctors and EMTs throughout the United States of America for their extreme efforts during this Covid19 Pandemic; Local EMS for their efforts in taking care of our community; The many Cokeville Citizens who have taken part in making face masks; Police Chief, Jeremy Kirkland for keeping our citizens safe; Steve Christensen thanked everyone for their help in his effort to move to Cokeville with his wife.
There was discussion on the opportunity for citizens inside city limits to have chickens. This was tabled for further discussion with planning and zoning. There was discussion on slowing traffic down on post street, recreational vehicles usage in town and frozen water lines.
Bonnie Buckley passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A graveside service was held on Saturday, April 17 at Elysian Burial Gardens in Millcreek, Utah. Due to Covid19, only a small gathering was allowed at the graveside.
Many were able to participate via zoom. Following the services, friends and family drove by the cemetery to give their condolences.
Shaundra Warner and Ryan Smith had planned for a wedding in the Ogden Temple on April 17 but when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that they would be closing their temples for proxie ordinances due to Covid19, after March 14, Shaundra and Ryan called their families and arranged for their wedding to be moved up to March 14. The couple was married on Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by family and friends in the Ogden Temple. A drive-by open house was held to honor the happy couple on Saturday, April 18 at the Warner Residents in Cokeville.
Those attending stayed in their cars and greeted the couple along with their parents continuing social distancing. The Smiths will now make their home in Brigham City, Utah where they are both employed. Congratulations!!