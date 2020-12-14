• There will be a Live Nativity, “O Holy Night”, on Sunday, December 20 behind the Gold Buckle Grill from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.. Bundle up for a horse drawn sleigh ride and watch the story come to life as we celebrate our Savior’s birth. Donuts and hot chocolate will be served.
• The Cokeville Elementary Christmas Play will look a little different this year. The sixth grade class has been working hard on their lines for the play and each class has also been preparing their songs. This year, due to COVID restrictions, the play will only be viewed live by parents of the sixth grade class. Each of the other classes will be prerecording their numbers, individually by class, and those songs will be viewed via video throughout the production. Special thanks to Marti Warner and Robbie King for helping to provide this opportunity for these students to continue on this tradition in these unique circumstances.