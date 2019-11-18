• The Sophomore Class at Cokeville High School is holding a coat drive.Boxes for the coat drive will be available from November 11-20. Boxes willbe available at the post office, library, high school, and elementary school. The sophomore class is asking that all coats be donated smoke free pet hair free and clean.

• Funeral services were held for Ron Thompson on Monday, November 11, 2019. Friends and family gathered to celebrate his life.

• The Cokeville Community Co-op held a member meeting on November 13. The Cokeville Community Co-op has been dissolved.

• A “Sisters Party in Europe” was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 13. Sisters shared their experiences in Europe and yummy treats were enjoyed.

