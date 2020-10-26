• Verdi Dayton passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 24, where friends and family gathered to celebrate her life.
• Gordon Thornock passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, following a short battle with ALS. Funeral services were held on Monday, October 26, 2020. Friends and family gathered in celebration of his life.
• Alice Welker passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Orem, Utah. A graveside service will be held at a later date in St. George, Utah.
• Cokeville Junior High and High School presented their Fall Concert on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Due to COVID-19, each student was allowed four guests to attend the concert. The students did an excellent job under the direction of Robbie King with Nanette Cook as accompanist. The Junior High Band performed first with “Grasshopper Dance”, “Marching Down Main Street” and “Crunch Time”. They were followed by the High School Band playing “Sol Invictus”, “Bravura” (Concert March) and “The Great Locomotive Chase”. The
Junior High Choir performed next with “Someone’s in the Kitchen”, “Kyrie”,
“How Can I Keep From Singing”, featuring; Madilyn Dayton, Brodie Dean, Brynn Lyman, Justin Moyes, Maliyah Thompson, Gavin Weske and Kayson Walker. The High School Choir followed with “American Folk Rhapsody”,
“Follow Rain and Rivers” and “Elijah Rock”. The final group to perform was Celebration with “All the Pretty Little Horses” and “Love Will Keep Us
Together”.
• Thursday evening, at 7:00 p.m., a Lincoln County School District #2 School Board Forum was held via zoom. Candidates for the board were asked questions and then given time to respond. Candidates include: Area 1: Landon Petersen and Wade Hirschi. Area 3: Lane Allred. Area 4: Darnell Simpson and Eileen Merritt. At Large: Homer Bennett, Lauren Dwyer and Donna Ivie. The forum was broadcast by SVI media and can be viewed for those who were unable to join in on the Livestream.