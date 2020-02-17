• The Cokeville 2nd Ward held a fun Valentine Dinner on Tuesday, Feb.11. Those attending enjoyed a yummy meal followed by a fun game of Bingo.
• The Cokeville 1st Ward held their Valentine Dinner on Wednesday, Feb.12. It was a come and go night with delicious food.
• The Cokeville Community 4-H Club met for their first meeting of the year on Jan. 9. They enjoyed a fun “Getting to know you” activity. Abby Johnson conducted and reviewed calendar items. Members Attending: Raiden Pond, Jase Martinez, Payton Allred, Bryli, Whytli and Emmitt Groll, Cole, Jace and Sara Brooks, Sophie Sheely, Kelli, Kalob and Keegan Haderlie, Sagan Keetch, Bentley McKinnon, Abby Johnson, Sydney Nate, Ben Clark, Janessa Moody, Jordyn, Jaydyn and Taylar Nate, Eli and Flint Linford.
• The Cokeville Community 4-H Club held a meeting on Feb. 13. Eli Linford conducted. TyLeigh Dayton led the Pledge of Allegiance, Whytney Murdock led the 4-H Pledge. Sydney Nate lined up the service activity of Valentine Cookies and notes that were delivered to members of the community. Members Attending: Payton Allred, Cole, Jace and Sara Brooks, Sophie Sheely, Kelli, Kalob and Keegan Haderlie, Sagan Keetch, Bentley McKinnon, Janessa Moody, Eli and Flint Linford, Whytney, Weston and Geneva Murdock, TyLeigh, Madilyn and Miles Dayton, Alisen and Michea Petersen.The next meeting will be March 12.
• The Cokeville High School Studentbody held a fundraiser for Bryson Quinney, a 13 year old boy in need of a heart transplant. Students bought Valentine suckers throughout the week to give to friends and then Friday night at the basketball game a live and silent auction was held. Thanks to everyone who donated and to those who were bidding. It was a huge success!