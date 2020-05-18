Support Local Journalism

•  Devan Moody, son of Darren and Jan Moody received his reassignment to serve in the Minneapolis, Minnesota Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Devan will leave on June 24.

•  Lochhlyn Teichert, son of Ryan and Jamie Teichert received his reassignment to serve in the California, San Jose Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lochlyn will leave on July 7.

•  Ammon Teichert, son of Sally Mills and the Late David Teichert received  his reassignment to serve in the California, Anaheim Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ammon will leave on July 28.

•  Robbie and Mari King blessed their infant daughter, Ella Grace, on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at their home.

