• Devan Moody, son of Darren and Jan Moody received his reassignment to serve in the Minneapolis, Minnesota Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Devan will leave on June 24.
• Lochhlyn Teichert, son of Ryan and Jamie Teichert received his reassignment to serve in the California, San Jose Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lochlyn will leave on July 7.
• Ammon Teichert, son of Sally Mills and the Late David Teichert received his reassignment to serve in the California, Anaheim Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ammon will leave on July 28.
• Robbie and Mari King blessed their infant daughter, Ella Grace, on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at their home.