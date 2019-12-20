• Cokeville 2nd Ward held its annual Christmas Party on Tuesday, December 17 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They enjoyed a delicious meal followed by a short musical program. Thanks to everyone who helped make the night so special.
• Cokeville Elementary presented: "Holiday Road Trip" for the Christmas Play this year. They did an amazing job. Of course the Kindergarten started the night off with a bang as their dad's joined them for "Must Be Santa", a favorite tradition. Special thanks to Robbie King and Marti Warner along with all the behind the scenes helpers. It was great!
• The "Little Church of Nativities" opened its doors for an incredible open house on Thursday evening for the community to enjoy. Charlotte Freeman will be forever remembered for her love of the Savior through this beautiful gift she left for all to enjoy. Thanks to Kumeroa Chournos for guiding those who attended, Amy Peck for helping with the hot chocolate and Fred Roberts for providing the treats. Special thanks to everyone who came out and enjoyed.