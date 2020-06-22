• The Town of Cokeville is planning to celebrate Independence Day. The day will begin with a breakfast at the park followed by a rubber duck race on Spring Creek. There will be activities throughout the day at the park with food vendors and craft vendors. The final event of the day will be fireworks.
• Devan Scott Moody, son of Darren and Jan Moody headed back out on Tuesday, June 23 to continue his 2 year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He spent 7 months in The Dominican Republic, Santiago mission prior to returning home the end of March due to the Coronavirus.
Elder Moody has been temporarily reassigned to the Minnesota, Minneapolis Mission. Good Luck Elder Moody!
• The Cokeville 1st Ward Primary held a “Come By For the Cookie Catch” on Tuesday, June 16. The children were able to drive by the Cokeville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and pick up a cookie. Yum!!
• Families have started heading for the hills for some camping fun. The weather has been a bit cool but spring rain storms have made everything so beautiful and green. Take a moment to enjoy the beauty that surrounds us!
• Don’t forget to stop by the Cokeville Branch Library each week to pick up a fun craft. The ladies are working hard to provide some fun activities for the kids and keep reading. They have some great prizes to be awarded at the end of summertime reading!
• The Cokeville Branch Library is open to visitors. See the front door for rules and regulations to help keep everyone safe!