•  Registration for Cokeville high school was underway this week. Classes are set to begin on Monday, August 24. Things may look a little different and adjustments will be made but it’s going to be a great year.

•  Primary elections were held at the Cokeville city hall on Tuesday, August 18. It was a good showing with 267 ballots cast.

•  Two a day practices were underway for fall sports at CHS this past week. The Cheerleaders, Football and Volleyball teams are excited for a new year and are looking forward to competing!

•  Brookelle Hatch hosted a blood drive at the Cokeville City Hall on Friday, August 21. Thanks to everyone who came out and supported the event by giving the gift of life.

•  Kennan Thompson, son of Bill and Ellen Thompson, married Emily Powell, daughter of Douglas and Stephanie Powell on Tuesday, August 11 in the Draper Utah Temple. A garden open house was held at the home of Norene Thompson on Saturday, August, 22, to celebrate the happy couple, congratulations!

