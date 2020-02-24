• Billy Johnson passed away recently. He is the son of Elvina Thornock.
• Beau and Marci Petersen and family were weekend visitors at the home of Stewart and Chemene Petersen.
• Sally Mills enjoyed a visit from her daughter, Brooklyn Teichert andfamily over the weekend.
Advertisement
• JoEllen Grandy was home for the weekend with DeMont and Pam Grandy.
• Lindsay Thomas, daughter of Scott and Julia Thomas was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Lindsay had many family members and friend there for this special occasion.
• Sharon and Janel Dayton enjoyed a visit from Alex and his family over the weekend.