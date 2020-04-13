• The Covid-19 Pandemic has made life difficult in many ways. There are those who always seem to find a way to lighten another’s load. Here are a few examples of things that have been happening around the town of Cokeville.
• Angie Boyer has made face masks for the cooks at Cokeville High School to assist in lunches provided to children in the community.
• Melissa Reece has been making face masks to send to hospitals to assist medical personnel.
• Lynette Nate is still making masks for community members. Contact Lynette if you are in need of masks. Thanks Lynette for all your service to the community.
• The town of Cokeville provided children in the community with bags of Easter Eggs on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Due to Covid19 there was no organized hunt. Special thanks to Councilwoman, Louise Tukuafu for her efforts in chairing this event. Louise was appointed to the Cokeville Town Council on March 10, 2020. The seat was vacated by Christy Brooks in February. Louise will finish Christy’s term which ends December 31, 2020. Christy has served as the President of the Town Council since January 2019. Councilman Taylor Allred was appointed as President during the March meeting.
• Ron Bird passed away on March 18, 2020. Services were held on March 21, 2020 at Schwab Mortuary in Montpelier.
• Buhla Teichert celebrated her 101st birthday on March 4, 2020. Happy Birthday!
• Elvina Thornock will celebrate her 100th birthday on April 16, 2020. Happy Birthday!
• Kristen Vierig was approved for hire on Wednesday, March 8, 2020, at the Lincoln County School District #2 Board Meeting. She will be working in the Special Education Department at Cokeville High School.
• Tanya Moyes was approved for hire on Wednesday, March 8, 2020, at the Lincoln County School District #2 Board Meeting. She will be working as a part time P.E. Teacher at Cokeville Elementary.