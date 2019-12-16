The Cokeville High School and Junior High Christmas Concert was held onWednesday, Dec. 11 in the high school auditorium under the directionof Robbie King with Nanette Cook accompanying. The Junior High Band performed: 'Feliz Navidad", "A Christmas Canon" and "Santa atthe Symphony". The next group to take the stage was the High School Bandwith: "The Cokeville tradition "Sleigh Ride", "Angels We Have Heard on High" and "Bell Carol Fantasy". The Junior High Choir performed: "Carol of the Drum:,"What Child is This", "Angels WeHave Heard on High" and"Santa Claus, Santa Claus (You are Much Too Fat)". Th Concert Choir Set the stage with: "Let It Snow!", "No Well! No Well!","Sing a Joyous Noel" and "Candy Cane Lane"(Women's Choir). The combined Junior High and High School Choirs performed: "Oh, Holy Night" with featured soloists: Kylee Dayton, Whytney Murdock and Nathan Thornock. The final group to perform was Celebration with: "On the Roof"(I Saw Santa Claus), "Carol of the Bells" (Alumni Tradition),"Santa Baby" (Featuring: Kayson Walker as Santa) and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town".
It was a wonderful evening to celebrate Christmas.