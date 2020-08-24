If you were wondering why balloons were flying on the grass outside the city hall, this is why. The Cokeville Senior Citizen Center has been selected as a 2020 AARP Community Challenge Grantee! The Center is thrilled to announce they have been selected to receive an AARP Community Challenge grant. They are one of only 184 grantees selected from across all 50 states, Washington D.C, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
With this “quick-action” grant they will improve walkability to the center, the first step to connectivity for their citizens. The Cokeville project will include improvements to crumbling concrete, the addition of ramps, and replacement of a raised deck in the courtyard at the Senior Center, which will allow those with wheelchairs, walkers, or canes to take part in outdoor activities at the center. “Civic engagement is an important aspect of healthy aging and they see this as an investment in their mental as well as their physical health,” says Laura Pope, site manager of the Cokeville Senior Center. “We would like to have access all around our park to allow a safe place for them to walk in safety and be active. It is my hope that we will no longer see our seniors in wheelchairs trying to hear the activities from the street.” “We are incredibly proud that AARP selected Cokeville Senior Center to receive this grant,” stated Laura Pope, “AARP is a nationwide leader on making neighborhoods, towns, and cities more livable for all residents and we are honored that they see the tangible value this project will bring to our community.”
About the Community Challenge
The Community Challenge funds innovative projects that inspire change in areas such as transportation, public spaces, housing, smart cities, civic engagement, coronavirus response and more. It’s all part of AARP’s nationwide work on livable communities, which supports the efforts of neighborhoods, towns, cities and counties across the country to become great places for all residents. AARP believes that communities should provide safe, walkable streets; affordable and accessible housing and transportation options; access to needed services; and opportunities for residents to participate in community life. To learn more about the work being funded by the AARP Community Challenge across the nation – including all 184 granted projects this year, visit aarp.org/CommunityChallenge. You can also view an interactive map of all Community Challenge projects and AARP’s livable communities work at aarp.org/livable