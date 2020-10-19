The Senior, Fall Cheerleaders were honored at halftime of the football game on Friday. Senior Cheerleaders include: Brenda Bencomo, KallieBrooks, Brookelle Hatch, Kaylee Leonhardt and Janessa Moody. The Senior Football Players were also recognized and presented candy leis. Senior Football Players include: Nate Barnes, Ethan Bird, Ammon Halls, Eli Linford, Addison Lyman, Tyler Moyes, Matt Thompson.
