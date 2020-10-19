Seniors honored at football game

Back Row:Ammon Halls, Eli Linford, Matt Thompson, Ethan Bird, Tyler Moyes, Nate Barnes

Front Row: Janessa Moody, Brookelle Hatch, Kaylee Leonhardt, Brenda Bencomo, Kallie Brooks Not Pictured Addison Lyma

 Jan Moody

The Senior, Fall Cheerleaders were honored at halftime of the football game on Friday. Senior Cheerleaders include: Brenda Bencomo, KallieBrooks, Brookelle Hatch, Kaylee Leonhardt and Janessa Moody. The Senior Football Players were also recognized and presented candy leis. Senior Football Players include: Nate Barnes, Ethan Bird, Ammon Halls, Eli Linford, Addison Lyman, Tyler Moyes, Matt Thompson.

