The Cokeville Elementary Christmas Play was held on Thursday, December 17. “A Pirate’s Christmas” was the name of this year’s play. The sixth grade class did an excellent job learning all their lines and getting into “character”. The auditorium looked a little different as only the parents of the sixth grade class were allowed to view the production in person. Each class did a wonderful job on their individual musical numbers and with the help of Principal Hatch and Mr. Bill Thompson, they were prerecorded and then shown throughout the play. Many viewed the event virtually. Thanks to everyone that made it possible for the show to go on!
Cokeville Sixth grade presents "A Pirate's Christmas"
- By Jan Moody
