Buhla Teichert, Cokeville’s oldest citizen at 101, cast her vote in the General Election on Tuesday at the Cokeville City Hall. Buhla has voted for and lived through many elections and still believes in the importance of voting and using her voice as a citizen of the United States of America.
Tags
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
- Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Latest Bear Laker
- Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format.
News Trending Today
-
Andersen out as USU head football coach
-
Logan couple indicted on capital murder charges for slaying in Texas
-
USU turns its back on true blue Aggies
-
Neighborhood beef: Cache County Council denies agriculture to industrial rezone in Young Ward, despite 'emergency' in need for butcher shop
-
Missing Franklin County mother and children found in California