Buhla Teichert, 101 years old, casts her vote in General Election

 Jan Moody

Buhla Teichert, Cokeville’s oldest citizen at 101, cast her vote in the General Election on Tuesday at the Cokeville City Hall. Buhla has voted for and lived through many elections and still believes in the importance of voting and using her voice as a citizen of the United States of America.

