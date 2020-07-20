• The Town of Cokeville is planning a Pioneer Day Celebration to be held on July 24, and July 25. Friday, July 24, will be the Little Buckaroo Rodeo sponsored by the Cokeville Stock and Saddle Club beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Cokeville Arena. Saturday, the day will begin with a “ 5K “Run for Swayzee” with registration at the City Park from 6:00 am - 6:45 am and the race beginning at 7:00 am sharp, starting west of the railroad tracks, running out to the Westside and back. There will be a parade down main street at 10:00 am followed by food vendors in the park. The Cokeville Stock and Saddle Club Ranch Rodeo will round out the day at 5:00 pm at the Cokeville Arena. Plan to come and enjoy the day.
• Rope and run activities are underway at the Cokeville Rodeo Arena on Wednesday evenings. So, if you’re looking for a fun night out, go check out these kids. They are amazing!
• The Cokeville Branch Library is open to visitors. See the front door for rules and regulations to help keep everyone safe!
• Honoring 25 Years of the Cokeville Rodeo. This year the Cokeville Rodeo Club is honorIng the many individuals who have helped to create, shape, and cultivate the Cokeville rodeo over the past 25 years. They are posting stories of these special individuals who have contributed to the Cokeville Rodeo — pickup men, flag bearers, announcers, secretaries, grounds workers, royalty, sponsors…you name it. They will be honoring these rodeo veterans every day in July leading up to the 25th rodeo on July 25, 2020.
You can see these honorees on their website cokevillerodeo.com.
• Lorelle’s Dance Company held a Wonderful outdoor recital on Monday, July 13, at the Cokeville City Park.
• Following seven weeks of hospitalization due to complications of a side by side accident in Cokeville on May 29, Wayne Petersen is home recovering with his family. Thanks for all the prayers on his behalf.
• Ellis Toomer, son of Brian and Karla Toomer and Paige Powell, daughter of Cade and Brooke Powell were married Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Star Valley, Wyoming. A garden reception was held in Cokeville on Friday, July 17 at the Toomer Residence. Ellis and Brooke will be continuing their educations at the University of Wyoming this fall.