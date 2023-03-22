Support Local Journalism

Old Man Winter has reared his ugly head in Bear Lake County this year, with a seemingly endless season of snowfall resulting in numerous structures collapsing over the past several weeks.

Authorities say they’re still trying to determine how many buildings have collapsed due to the heavy weight of snow that has collected on rooftops, but Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington said, “I can think of at least 12 that have collapsed recently just off the top of my head.”


