Colleen Linscomb, of Montpelier, was excited and surprised to be chosen as Bear Lake County Fair’s Homemaker of the Year for 2019. She said she really didn’t expect it because she had never tried to enter this category due to the number of entries required to qualify. She said, “I’m not a quilter, so I knew I couldn’t enter that category for sure!” It really did surprise her to be given this honor.
In fact, in past years, those interested in trying for Homemaker of the Year did have to enter a set number of categories, and there were quite a few of them. Rules have changed now, and Colleen only entered three categories: crafts, baking and antiques. She entered a sewing and weaving project of a pillow and a purse; an applique` project of a jacket; and baked goods of cinnamon rolls, caramel rolls, chocolate chunk cookies, sugar cookies, peanut butter cookies, and no-bake cookies. She also entered several antiques, including a “flower of the month” tea cup that her grandmother used to serve tea in, a ceramic spice rack that was her other grandmother’s, and a fur muff that she wore in 1961 when she was a bride’s maid at her sister’s wedding. She won the Chairman’s Challenge for the cinnamon rolls.
When you bake items to enter into the fair, it has to be done on the day of entry so things are fresh. So, Colleen got up that morning and baked all of her goodies. Then she placed three or four of each on a plate to be entered and took them over to the fair. Because she has no kids at home, and “so there wouldn’t be any [goodies] at [her] house,” she took what was left from each batch and gave it to all of the fair workers to enjoy. (We here at the News-Examiner think she should have brought some to us!)
Colleen is no stranger to judging. This year, she herself was asked to judge entries in both the Grace County Fair and the Preston County Fair. At the Grace fair, she judged open-class clothing and children’s crafts. In Preston she judged open-class clothing and 4-H clothing. She quite liked the 4-H judging, because at one time she taught an advanced 4-H sewing camp. She taught six kids, and four of them entered their projects in the fair and got blue ribbons. She was very proud of them.
Colleen said that she hadn’t ever entered for Homemaker of the Year before because of the number of categories and the fact that, in her words, she doesn’t have that many "forte`s.” Well, the people in this valley know better! Colleen sews beautifully and has owned and operated a sewing business called “Custom Sewing by Colleen” for 29 years, eight of them in Montpelier. She sews beautiful clothes and does alterations for anyone who asks, which is hard to come by in this area. She also sews fabulous long underwear. She has been making them since she and her family moved to cold Bear Lake from the warm state of Texas. Her husband was freezing!” So, she started ordering this “awesome” fabric she found that is rated for below zero temperatures. At first, she was ordering it through a middle man, but has now gotten to the point where she orders a “run,” which is 330 yards, directly from the mill in Tennessee. Colleen is proud that her underwear is both handmade and made in the USA.
In January, Colleen’s husband, Bryan, will be retiring. The two of them have purchased a motor home and will be moving to Texas for the months of January, February, and March. Their daughter-in-law, Kylee, has taken over the sewing business, now called fabricstitchedtogeter.com, and is running it out of West Valley City, Uta. Colleen said, “I think it is lovely that they are interested in taking it over, and I’m excited for them to breathe fresh air into it and to give it their own spin. She’s creating some new things and it will be fun. She’s doing everything I did, and now all I have to sew is all the stuff I have to sew!”
Colleen and Bryan have three children: Shawn, who lives in Idaho Falls; Josh, who lives in West Valley City; and Megan, who lives in West Jordan. They also have eight grandchildren. Before they moved to Montpelier, they lived in Tyler, Tex., and Bryan was driving truck for a living. Shawn and Josh are only 11 months and five days apart in age, and when they were little, Colleen told Bryan that she would live anywhere as long as he would come home and take care of the kids! So, he got a job with a company in Pocatello, and they offered him a position in their Soda Springs plant. They decided Montpelier looked a lot nicer to live in than Soda Springs. They rented at first, but soon after they purchased what she calls their “cool” house, but what will always be known as the “Boyd Smart House.”
Well, Montpelier is glad they moved here and has enjoyed having the Linscombs living in the area. It will be a sad time when they leave for Texas. Hopefully, they will come around Bear Lake in the warm weather and not be strangers.
Congratulations on being Homemaker of the Year, Colleen, and for just being plain awesome