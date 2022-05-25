Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Normally, if a person cared to see a mob running down the streets, public property being defaced, and no sign of law enforcement anywhere, he’d have to travel at least as far as Portland or Minneapolis. But this year, the mayhem came to Paris…sort of.

After a successful community yard sale several weeks earlier, organizers of the Paris splash pad project hosted a 5k race in which participants could douse each other in chalk and try to evade volunteer chalk-bombers along the way.

According to organizer Ashley Hatch, the event couldn’t have gone much better.

“We had a huge amount of support from volunteers, from businesses, and from the community who came out to run. We thought we might have fifty or a hundred runners, tops. In the end we had 152 pre-registered and another fifteen to twenty on the day of the event.”

Twenty-five volunteers staffed the chalk stations along the route; roughly the same number of businesses chipped in to support the accompanying raffle and food fest at the finish line.

The effort brought the fundraising total for the splash pad to within a couple thousand dollars of its baseline goal, said Hatch. Further events are planned for the Fourth of July, and Hatch is hopeful that the construction phase of the project isn’t far off.

“We were initially aiming to have it open July 1 of this year. That was an unrealistically high expectation, but we’re making progress.”

Color Run Sponsors

Parkland

Nussbaum Auto Body

208 Lawn Care

Fish Haven General Store

Bear Lake Customs

Fizeez

Bear Lake Propane

Recreation Realty

Samons Island Grill

Bear Lake Bounce Houses

Fuel station donors

Bear Lake Memorial Hospital

Cow Hill Family Farms

Broulims

Bear Lake Tourism Bureau

G2G

Raffle donors

The Wave

Bear Necessities

BL Sweet Paradise

Napa Auto Parts

Paris Country Store

Fizeez

Pepsi

Cheryl Eborn

Tammy Calder

VP Metal

Christensen Custom Cuts

EZ 2 PLEZ

Dan’s Drive-In

Gunderson’s Ace

Creative Crafters

Craiggerbuilt

Wild n Free Naturals

Bear Lake Soap and Candle

Bear Lake Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau

Bear Lake Mosquito

Bridgerland Adventure Park

Flower Bin

Brookies Freshies by Brooke Carlisle

Kelsey Hulme

Pickleville Playhouse

Expressions Salon

Cody’s Gastro Garage

The Spa at Water’s Edge

Water’s Edge

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you