Normally, if a person cared to see a mob running down the streets, public property being defaced, and no sign of law enforcement anywhere, he’d have to travel at least as far as Portland or Minneapolis. But this year, the mayhem came to Paris…sort of.
After a successful community yard sale several weeks earlier, organizers of the Paris splash pad project hosted a 5k race in which participants could douse each other in chalk and try to evade volunteer chalk-bombers along the way.
According to organizer Ashley Hatch, the event couldn’t have gone much better.
“We had a huge amount of support from volunteers, from businesses, and from the community who came out to run. We thought we might have fifty or a hundred runners, tops. In the end we had 152 pre-registered and another fifteen to twenty on the day of the event.”
Twenty-five volunteers staffed the chalk stations along the route; roughly the same number of businesses chipped in to support the accompanying raffle and food fest at the finish line.
The effort brought the fundraising total for the splash pad to within a couple thousand dollars of its baseline goal, said Hatch. Further events are planned for the Fourth of July, and Hatch is hopeful that the construction phase of the project isn’t far off.
“We were initially aiming to have it open July 1 of this year. That was an unrealistically high expectation, but we’re making progress.”