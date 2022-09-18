On July 22, I was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Psilocybin Mushrooms and LSD. I was also charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. I am definitely going to prison. I know a lot of people who take these substances therapeutically, rather than pharmaceuticals for a variety of physical and mental health challenges. That’s the real problem: US drug policy regarding psychedelics and cannabis is based on lies and remains because billionaires pay lawmakers to create policy to help them make another billion dollars. Case studies have shown that the net effect of the US “War on Drugs” has resulted in far more harm to citizens than benefit to society. There is so much data to support these statements that we don’t even need to cite sources anymore. As this is an ongoing legal matter, I have nothing more to say on the topic.
I want to share with y’all my experience with local law enforcement during my arrest. They met me in my driveway at 3:30 a.m., coming home from my last road trip to California, with a warrant to search my car. My car was full of souvenirs; everything at all the thrift stores in the Bay Area was so cheap and I got a bunch of Christmas shopping done. After the search of my car, I was placed under arrest and the detective started the process of obtaining a warrant to search my house.
My son who suffers from severe depression, anxiety and PTSD as a result of his military service was in the house sleeping in his room. As soon as I informed the detectives of this situation, they put my son’s mental health on the top of the list of their priorities. After we assured them that we had no guns in the house, they devised a plan where they would enter the house and be sure it was safe without going into my son’s bedroom. Then, we all came in together, with me in the front of the line so I would be the first person my son saw when we opened his bedroom door. The police had their guns drawn, but held them to their chest so my son never even noticed them. He was dead asleep when we opened the door and he definitely had a panic attack and turned a crazy shade of green. But twelve hours later, when he and his sibling picked me up from Cache County Jail, he was cracking jokes about who gets my room while I’m in prison.
The communication skills and concern of these cops for my family were absolutely amazing. There are no words to express how grateful I am to them. I tear up every time I think about it.
There were, I think, eight cops at my house and every one of them was amazing. They were so respectful to me and my home, even to my cat. They seized my car but left all of the gifts I bought in the driveway. I bought a loaf of bread at a bakery in Santa Cruz and one of the cops brought the bread in and put it on the counter so it wouldn’t get ruined in the sun while I was in jail. In addition to being super nice people, they were also incredibly skillful at their job. I definitely believe their skills could better serve society in a different pursuit, but that doesn’t diminish their capacity. I’m not sure if my experience is indicative of new training techniques in law enforcement or if that’s how these guys operate, but they could write a book.
I spent about twelve hours in Cache County Jail. I arrived just before dawn, so I had some time with night shift, then all day with day shift, and was bailed out just after shift change. There again, the deputies at Cache County were fabulous. They were so kind to me. They didn’t treat anyone in there as less of a human being, not even the super obnoxious guy who had long fits of screaming and kicking his cell door, and whom I would have liked to hit with a club once or twice. They also had incredible communication skills and did as much as they could for the people in booking while also clearly establishing firm boundaries. The way they worked together and treated each other clearly indicated a healthy and supportive work environment.
When I finally got home (I had woken up 36 hours earlier at an outhouse rest stop near Crater Lake, went on a fabulous hike, drove twelve hours home, was raided and arrested and spent twelve hours in jail), I was in the shower and my brain actually said, “I had a good day.” I was surprised by that thought and realized that my experience with local law enforcement was the first sliver of hope for society I had felt since RBG died. I interacted with at least 20 cops in a 15-hour period and every one of them was a high-quality human being; it cannot be an anomalous situation. These folks are just doing their job like the rest of us and kicking ass at it. I’m happy to share with y’all that, based on my experience, your tax dollars allocated to local law enforcement are very well spent.