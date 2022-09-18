Support Local Journalism

On July 22, I was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Psilocybin Mushrooms and LSD. I was also charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. I am definitely going to prison. I know a lot of people who take these substances therapeutically, rather than pharmaceuticals for a variety of physical and mental health challenges. That’s the real problem: US drug policy regarding psychedelics and cannabis is based on lies and remains because billionaires pay lawmakers to create policy to help them make another billion dollars. Case studies have shown that the net effect of the US “War on Drugs” has resulted in far more harm to citizens than benefit to society. There is so much data to support these statements that we don’t even need to cite sources anymore. As this is an ongoing legal matter, I have nothing more to say on the topic.

I want to share with y’all my experience with local law enforcement during my arrest. They met me in my driveway at 3:30 a.m., coming home from my last road trip to California, with a warrant to search my car. My car was full of souvenirs; everything at all the thrift stores in the Bay Area was so cheap and I got a bunch of Christmas shopping done. After the search of my car, I was placed under arrest and the detective started the process of obtaining a warrant to search my house.

