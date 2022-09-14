You have had one of those garage sales where people just drive by. Course they do slow down and look at everything! Wonder if we approach life in a drive-by mode. Oh we do go slower, sometimes, but we never take the time to really stop and see the small stuff.
Recently I was at the Saturday farmers’ market sitting at a table with information on Ammon Bundy. I found myself watching people. Some cars just drove by, others went slow and looked, and a few stopped. The ones who took the time to stop really got to see up close what was available. We seem to be such a fast-paced society and that is one of the reasons I moved to Bear Lake. Yet even in a smaller town, life can feel like a drive-by garage sale.
We don’t take the time to stop and investigate, and really examine what is available. Like at the fruit stand, you have to touch and feel the various types of fruit to see what will meet your needs. No different than when you are planning to vote for an elected official. When was the last time you checked out what a candidate stood for, what were their values, did they line up with yours? Some people vote because of a particular party affiliation, or if the name is familiar, or just because.
Since my vote counts, I plan to be like the folks that stop at the farmers’ market. I want to stop check out all the food available and select what meets my needs. When was the last time you inquired about the background of a candidate? What makes them tick, why are they running? What can they do for me, and will they follow the Constitution? Don’t be a drive-by voter. Take time to become informed before November 8.
Have a great day, God Bless America, and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”