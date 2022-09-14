Support Local Journalism

You have had one of those garage sales where people just drive by. Course they do slow down and look at everything! Wonder if we approach life in a drive-by mode. Oh we do go slower, sometimes, but we never take the time to really stop and see the small stuff.

Recently I was at the Saturday farmers’ market sitting at a table with information on Ammon Bundy. I found myself watching people. Some cars just drove by, others went slow and looked, and a few stopped. The ones who took the time to stop really got to see up close what was available. We seem to be such a fast-paced society and that is one of the reasons I moved to Bear Lake. Yet even in a smaller town, life can feel like a drive-by garage sale.

