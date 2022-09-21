The Israeli Ministry of Health (MoH) was informed by their own hand-selected outside expert group headed by Prof. Mati Berkowitz that the COVID vaccines are not as safe as the MoH had been claiming to the Israeli people. It was just the opposite: instead of mild, short-term events, the events were serious and long-lasting. For neurological side effects, in 65% of the cases, these did not go away at all, and the researchers admitted they had no clue if they would ever go away.
Instead of admitting their mistake, the MoH covered it up by issuing a report that distorted the expert report.
In addition, the experts also effectively covered it up by saying nothing when this happened. They sat by idly while the MoH misrepresented the data. It appears that everyone involved was so intimidated that they felt that they had to bury the truth, even when it can cost lives.
The news finally broke to the public on August 20 that the government hadn’t been monitoring adverse reactions for a year and then, after they finally gathered the adverse safety data, that they deliberately manipulated the data to make the vaccine look safe when it wasn’t. You’d think there would be major outrage at the violation of the public trust. But there was nothing. No reaction. Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the Health Ministry’s head of public services and a top COVID adviser to the Israeli government, issued no public statement. That’s stunning.
This suggests that she and the others in her organization who knew about this were in on the cover-up. The Israeli people should demand that they be fired and criminally prosecuted.
In addition, the current Minister of Health, Nitzan Horowitz, is doing nothing. Why isn’t he calling for an investigation? He should be fired as well. Or is corruption of science okay with the Israeli government?
Finally, how deep does the corruption go? Will any Israeli mainstream media cover this story? Why not? Will any member of the Israeli parliament call for an investigation? Will any member of the executive branch call for an investigation?
It appears to me that they are all bought off by the drug companies. Am I wrong?
This is a story of corruption, pure and simple.
There is no way to put a positive spin on this. Anyone in power who is not calling for an investigation and heads to roll is just as corrupt as the people who engaged in the original cover-up of the safety report.
This story is the “smoking gun” we’ve been waiting for: an official government agency was caught on tape as having received a damaging report from scientists and then deliberately lied to the public about it.
The response to this story has been crickets so far.
At the time I am writing this (September 2 and 3), the Israeli press (which is heavily state controlled; note that government censorship is legal in Israel) refused to go near the story; they wouldn’t even reply when contacted about the story. They do not want to see any of the evidence. Only one news outlet, GB News in the UK, covered the original story.
It is up to us to force our medical, health, and political leaders worldwide to take a stand on what happened. Will they condemn it or will they ignore it?
Every mainstream medical leader should be saying that what the MoH did is wrong and calling for an immediate investigation into the safety of the vaccines. We should be able to see the full presentation of the expert panel and their report. And the safety data should be released to the public like the VAERS data is.
But look at what happened: they aren’t condemning what happened and they aren’t asking for the report or the data. They are staying silent… as if it didn’t happen.
They are all basically saying, “It is OK for a government to not monitor vaccine safety for 12 months, and then, after 6 months of safety monitoring and clear evidence of harm, deliberately misrepresenting the safety data to the public.”