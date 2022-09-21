a
John Keith

Executive Summary

The Israeli Ministry of Health (MoH) was informed by their own hand-selected outside expert group headed by Prof. Mati Berkowitz that the COVID vaccines are not as safe as the MoH had been claiming to the Israeli people. It was just the opposite: instead of mild, short-term events, the events were serious and long-lasting. For neurological side effects, in 65% of the cases, these did not go away at all, and the researchers admitted they had no clue if they would ever go away.

