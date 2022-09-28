Last week we had several thunderstorms and rain. For some the change in weather can be annoying, but for me it was refreshing. Many years ago, I lived in Eugene, Oregon. The annual rainfall was 60 inches, and one year we had 90 inches. Time to move to the middle of the state, which had 13 inches of rain a year. Of course, that is not the only reason we left Oregon after 35 years. It was becoming too “green,” and that was not because of too much rainfall.
Rain is one of those truths. It is going to rain, and when it does, things get wet. Once the rain has ceased, things look different. Plants get a well needed drink, trees shimmer in the sunlight and we tend to slow done some. It is cooler and the air has a crispness. You may remember a famous song, “Singing in the Rain” with Gene Kelly. What a dance routine, even with the rain and an umbrella. As he danced through the number, sang the lyrics, you had a sense of joy to be “happy again.”
For me, the rain feels like taking a fresh drink of water from a spring brook or taking in a breath in the early morning hours of daylight. That breath is life every time we inhale. Take a newborn baby: without that first breath, she would have no life. When I get up in the morning, I say thank you for today, and for the ability to go forward. In fact, as you get older, it is refreshing not to see your name in the obituary!
So the next time it rains, how are you going to react? Are you going to take time to stop and “smell the roses”? Slow down to see the mountains all crisp and clear, and smell the fragrance of the rain. That fragrance is the breath of life. Enjoy the fresh air. Have a blessed day and “it is beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.