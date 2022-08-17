The updated “science” for August 11, per CDC (as reported by NPR):
-No quarantine for those exposed to the virus.
-Same guidance for unvaccinated as for the vaccinated.
-Students can remain in class after being exposed.
-No need to screen those without symptoms.
There would never have been a problem if the medical system offered every sick person early treatment with cheap, off-patent antivirals, anti-inflammatories, anticoagulants, and antibiotics.
The only requirement should have been what we have always done our entire lives—if you are sick, stay home.
Instead, they ran us all through a CIA biopharmaceutical wargame; locked down the world, took away human rights, printed trillions of dollars, crushed small businesses, closed schools, shut down churches, wrecked supply chains, mandated mRNA gene therapies, pushed 150 million of the world’s poorest into hunger, censored doctors, silenced scientists, and increased top-down control and authoritarianism around the world.
They could have just used hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, doxycycline, aspirin, budesonide, zinc, quercetin, vitamin C, and vitamin D, which you can buy in any third-world country’s corner pharmacy for a few dollars.
The people in power who did this to humanity must be held accountable.