A few weeks ago I attended a business meeting in Idaho Falls. On entering the building, I was curious about a bronze figurine in the front of the lobby. Upon closer review, I saw three men kneeling and touching a document of some sort. I recognized Thomas Jefferson and with some help ascertained the other two: Benjamin Franklin and John Adams. The statue was exquisite and the details of each man’s face so vivid. What a piece of art. The document was the Declaration of Independence.
As I reflected on this statue, I was reminded of my history lessons about that document and our written Constitution. These men and others were visionaries. To think that over 200 years ago they had a sincere desire to win freedom from the British Empire and to trust God that they would prevail...and prevail they did! Many lives were lost, yet the good did succeed over evil and a nation was born. Like a newborn child, a lot was to be learned by this nation now called the United States of America.
What have we learned? Does good prevail over evil? In some ways as a nation we have come a long way, but there is a darkness looming over us that we should heed. The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were intended to give us freedom of speech; life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; and protection from an overreaching government. The Founding Fathers nailed it!
What do we see now? Disregard for our country, no pride in our flag, and the tearing down of our history. So you say, what can we do? Well I don’t know about you, but since I am not on Facebook, I can say what I want. I plan to stand for God and country. I plan to use common sense and say no when necessary and stand up for my Christian values. Whether we like it or not, this country was founded on Christian principles; that is a truth and it will never end.
So with that, God Bless America and have a “good day in the neighborhood.”