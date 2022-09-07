Support Local Journalism

A few weeks ago I attended a business meeting in Idaho Falls. On entering the building, I was curious about a bronze figurine in the front of the lobby. Upon closer review, I saw three men kneeling and touching a document of some sort. I recognized Thomas Jefferson and with some help ascertained the other two: Benjamin Franklin and John Adams. The statue was exquisite and the details of each man’s face so vivid. What a piece of art. The document was the Declaration of Independence.

As I reflected on this statue, I was reminded of my history lessons about that document and our written Constitution. These men and others were visionaries. To think that over 200 years ago they had a sincere desire to win freedom from the British Empire and to trust God that they would prevail...and prevail they did! Many lives were lost, yet the good did succeed over evil and a nation was born. Like a newborn child, a lot was to be learned by this nation now called the United States of America.

