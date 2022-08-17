Twitter censorship has reached such a pitch of daily culling that it seems every day another public figure is banned for life from the platform. As I write this, New York Post columnist Paul Sperry is newest to the list, after having expressed the wrong opinion on the Mar-A-Lago raid.
Since the ascent to this fever pitch has been gradual, it is easy to forget what things were like in the before-time.
In 2014, you could pretty much say anything you wanted on Twitter. People would voice whatever their opinions were that day on any given topic, with no hesitancy, no worry, no fearful looking over their shoulder or second-guessing how their words could possibly be misconstrued. Other people would post obscene or racist memes. Many people insulted silly, attention-seeking celebrities. Many took politicians to task on their hypocrisy, incompetence or corruption.
Controversial people amassed large followings, and this was not even remarked upon, since people took for granted that everyone—everyone—was entitled to take part in the public discourse. The idea of banning someone from the global public square, for life, merely for expressing an opinion... that would have seemed laughable and outrageous to everyone in 2014.
Especially after the so-called “Arab Spring” of 2010/11, it was understood not only that rebellion against the status quo happened on Twitter, but that this was one of the platform’s primary and most noble purposes. The very opposite is the case today. The status quo is now seen as something very fragile, very vulnerable, which has to be defended constantly from villains of a thousand descriptions—and they are always villains, for no good person would want to change the status quo we all enjoy in the West of 2022.
I can’t remember exactly how the deplatforming began. So much has happened, it feels like deep lore at this stage. I think it played out something like this:
1. Andrew Anglin
2. Milo Yiannopoulos
3. the more “outrageous” Alt-Right figures (WWII questioners)
4. Alex Jones
5. then virtually all other Alt-Right figures
6. certain memes became bannable offenses (NPC, “learn to code”, etc.)
7. anyone saying anything anti-Semitic
8. anyone saying anything racist
9. a whole list of bigotries became bannable offences (transphobia, homophobia, Islamophobia...)
10. a whole list of opinions became bannable offences (covid is a hoax, George Floyd wasn’t murdered, the Biden election was rigged, transgenderism is a mental illness, etc.)
11. The sitting President of the USA, Donald Trump
... so that, today, far from needing to post “Hitler did nothing wrong” memes to get banned, merely voicing an unfashionable opinion can see anyone banned for life, whether he is an anonymous troll or a high-profile public figure who has, hitherto, relied on the platform throughout his career.
I don’t know when or how this censorship will end, but I doubt it will be pretty.