Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Twitter censorship has reached such a pitch of daily culling that it seems every day another public figure is banned for life from the platform. As I write this, New York Post columnist Paul Sperry is newest to the list, after having expressed the wrong opinion on the Mar-A-Lago raid.

Since the ascent to this fever pitch has been gradual, it is easy to forget what things were like in the before-time.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you