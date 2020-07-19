The Bear Lake County Commissioners held their regular monthly meeting Monday, July 13, in the new courthouse.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Vaughn Rasmussen. The agenda had an addition under the County Fair with two requests from the Fair Board for their plan for camping and food booths that will be covered under the same action item. The addition was accepted.
Under the Elected Officials portion of the meeting, Heber Dunford spoke about the publications that need to be sent out for the new appraiser position for the County. Chairman Rasmussen told him to go ahead because they need a new employee, but he reminded Heber that whenever it is an elected official there should always be two entities working on it and that the commissioners should be involved in the publication. Therefore, they need to see the publication before it goes out.
Chairman Rasmussen, along with Tricia Poulsen, then asked Attorney Adam McKenzie a question about Idaho Code 31870, Subsection 2, regarding collection of real and personal property taxes when it comes to someone who says they are not going to pay garbage fees any more. Attorney McKenzie said according to the ordinance, that fee is collected the same whether it is personal or real property. Tricia said that it would be worthwhile to review Caribou County’s ordinance and possibly establish it so that the county is unified in all of its charges. Chairman Rasmussen agreed and encouraged her to get Caribou County’s ordinance so they can clarify it and possibly adopt all or part of it for Bear Lake County.
Sheriff Bart Heslington then reported that his department has been busy and that there have been a lot of accidents already, and a lot of congestion on North Beach. There have been quite a lot of alcohol-involved accidents. Commissioner Brad Jensen mentioned safety issues on North Beach Road and how concerned he is with that. Sheriff Heslington said that there is a problem with people coming to the beach even after the park closes. They are trying to control that, but it is impossible at this point.
Chairman Rasmussen said that we need to start controlling the spread of COVID-19 right now. Friday (July 10) was the biggest day for new cases in both Utah and Idaho.
Chairman Rex Payne was concerned as to how the people get to their summer homes and their farms on the east side of the beach with all of the traffic coming to the beach. Sheriff Heslington said there is no where for them to go to get out of the way. Even when the emergency vehicles need to go down through there they can’t get through.
Chairman Jensen also said that the restrooms are a problem for spreading the virus.
Sheriff Heslington said that they are working really hard to increase the level of efficiency and professionalism of their office. The people who are collecting trash on the weekend should get hazard pay it is so bad. He thinks some of the money from the fees should be coming back to the county to help with that professionalism.
They then went into a Zoom meeting with representatives from the State Health Department, Representative Mark Gibbs, and representatives of the State Parks and Recreation Department concerning North Beach and its issues. Chairman Rasmussen told them that there are concerns from Bear Lake area residents about the traffic and that the beach is too crowded and they are not allowing for social distancing. He would like to continue to work with the State Parks to continue to get fees and more law enforcement down there. Cars are lined up when it is just about to shut down, people are arriving four and five to a car, and the restrooms are an issue. People are in layers of families with one layer on the beach and another layer behind them. He is also concerned that we have school starting the end of August. The majority of the people on the beach are not Bear Lake residents, but we do have residents working there. The concern is the workers there are not wearing masks and then taking the virus to somebody else. We are just asking for a recommendation from the Health Department as to what we can do down there.
Garth from Parks and Rec said the national parks get full to capacity too. When they get full to capacity, they usually put signs up. About 3 p.m. they start to limit vehicles into the park. But they understand the concerns for Bear Lake County and are open to discussion. They can order additional port-a-potties. They are here to listen to the concerns. They know the need to get kids back into school. But it’s not just Bear Lake. People want to be outside. Because they are outside, they don’t think about wearing masks.
Keith of Parks and Rec said that regardless of COVID-19, they have seen record numbers everywhere. With school opening that was something they have not considered. They want to get some recommendations from the Health Department. They can get some additional restrooms right now. They are very open to recommendations.
Representative Gibbs said that he shares our concerns but that he has no solutions. He is willing to support and back anything we come up with to help control the situation. Expansion for additional parking might be a solution. Financing an addition to the park might be an answer.
Chairman Rasmussen then stated that they will support whatever the Health Department comes up with.
Commissioner Jensen commented that there is plenty of room on the beach to spread out and social distance. We need to limit the cars. People want somewhere to go, and this year they are staying close to home. If we can just prevent the disease from transferring that is what we need.
Commissioner Rex Payne said the traffic is not only at the beach but also at St. Charles at the junction. We need a stop light for seasonal use and they haven’t felt inclined to do that. Maybe if there were pressure put on them. We have traffic backed up for a mile there. We need to address the traffic problem.
Chairman Rasmussen said that money doesn’t deter people from coming. He said, “I look at $5 versus $15 or $20 for Utah. If we just had those additional funds. It would help us build that new park we’re looking at doing to the west. It’s the restrooms and the employees right now.”
Nate of the State Parks said when it comes to the bathrooms, they can tackle that issue, but when it comes to the people that’s harder. Sarah, also of the State Parks, said it sounds like there are some things they can do. They are happy to figure out what they can do to make the situation better.
They were then asked how quickly then can have the bathroom capacity and the PPE for the staff put in place. Garth of Parks and Rec said as far as the port-a-potties, it’s just a matter of a phone call. It’s just whether or not they are available. As far as PPE, the parks have provided those. They can address that they can wear masks at the gate. They do not have signs for beach distancing but that is something they could educate themselves about. They can educate people on social distancing as they come through the gate. In the parking lots, they could put out some sort of signs on the ground surface that stick.
Chairman Rasmussen said they will support what the Health Department and Parks and Recreation recommend. He reiterated that the workers need the PPE and the restrooms need to have the signs or a large stone in front to remind them to social distance.
The commissioners then made a motion to ratify claims, and they approved the minutes from the last meeting.
Commissioner Payne then made a statement as to what really happened as to canceling the county fair. He said, “Following the Bear Lake County Fair Board meeting where it was recommended to cancel the fair, Jennifer Keetch said she had received a lot of angry calls about canceling the fair. They said it should be posted on social media why the fair was canceled. There are many voluntary boards where people donate their time and talents. Please don’t volunteer to promote your own agenda. If you want to help make the county a better place, we need you. What happened at the meeting is I told them I would report on what happened. The county commissioners do not have a vote on the fair or any other decisions like this. The public really looks forward to the fair, the businesses receive revenues from the fair, they have been impacted by COVID-19, and this is a concern. Social distancing is a concern. How do you prepare for this? Would the carnival come? The carnival would require a minimum number for attendance. Since most counties have canceled, how do you hold a fair when the others have canceled? These are a few of the items considered when making the decision. The fair board is voluntary. They prepare as early as November for the next fair. They donate their hours. I want to thank them for their work. As a county commissioner I support them.”
Then he said, “I make a motion to accept the fair board’s decision to cancel the fair for 2020 with the exception of the 4-H and FFA. Other counties canceled their fairs for the same reason we canceled ours.”
Commissioner Rasmussen said, “A school board member said we need to think beyond today’s events. What can we do to help prepare to start school the end of August? I started to look at the rodeo and the fair differently. The fair would be two to three weeks from when school would start and it could really affect school starting. It’s a really difficult decision for the fair board and I had mixed emotions both ways. P&Z and the fair board and museum board make recommendations through us then the commissioners make decisions. The school board members changed our mind and changed a lot of people’s minds. Should we have this or should we have school?”
Commissioner Payne said that they brought this up in the fair board and they really listened. It was just good and was facts. The Governor came out last week and said the same thing that we have to work individually and we have to work collectively to get our kids back in school.
A motion was made to accept the recommendation of the county fair board to postpone/cancel the county fair with the exception of the 4-H and FFA activities.
The information sent by the fair board to the commissioners regarding food preparation for ball games at the fairgrounds was then discussed. It was determined that they need to send their protocol/plan to the State Health Department for approval since it is on county property. A motion was then made that any time county property is going to be used for public purposes or activities it needs to be approved by the county commissioners or their representative to that board. The motion was approved.
A motion was then made to ratify the Physical Year 2020 Indigent Defense Assistance Supplement. The motion was approved.
The pubic defender contract review was then discussed. A couple of revisions needed to be included in the contract. One of those was a provision requiring that a prospective public defender would be required to participate in additional CLE training to have the ability to work as the public defender. Training on Page 4 Subsection M also added that whoever the attorney is they would abide by all the standards set for defending attorneys. Page 2 Subsection 5B added an additional sentence in the last paragraph that whoever the provider would be would meet the qualifications in training required same as the other one. The main thing they want is training, which was included. They want to get it published in the paper soon so that they can start interviewing in August.
A motion was then made to accept Resolution 202005 governing use of county equipment as follows: “Resolution governing use of county equipment whereas the county owns certain equipment claimed but not limited to the multi-grader and other heavy equipment and whereas and not otherwise be it for public use under an emergency situation the county has use of the equipment for private uses, private persons, and whereas the county decided to establish certain guidelines to govern what county equipment may be used and how it may be used instead of rate and compensation to be paid to the county. Therefore, be it resolved by the board of Bear Lake County Commissioners the following: any use of the county equipment on private property for private use shall only be at the application to the Bear Lake County Superintendent. Upon showing of an emergency for the purpose of determining where that emergency exists, emergency shall be defined as a situation or circumstances where an assistant is required and necessary for providing and immediate damage laws or harm to person, animals, or property upon proof that there is no other source of said emergency. County equipment operators or circumstances as set forth in Paragraph 1 above shall only be operated by county employees authorized to use and operate equipment. The county shall charge for use of said equipment/labor as determined by the county commissioners/county road supervisor set in January’s meeting each year.”
Wayne Davidson, Building Inspector, then reported that building permits have been “taking off.” A lot of the permits done last year are just starting now so a lot of those are just getting going. This increases a lot of the work. A lot of people are wanting to get out of the city and are looking at “strange” properties. People are buying stuff all over the place.
Jeff Holdlmair, President of the Eastshore Subdivision HOA, spoke to the commissioners about the need for no wake zone buoys on the north side marina and on the east shore. They have a renovation project of 150 slips on the eat shore of the lake. They are requesting that the county maintain and patrol four to five buoys on the north side and three or four buoys on the east side of the lake, and there are some forms they needed to have the commissioners complete to have access to the county resources. Commissioner Rasmussen said that part of the concern is the budgetary expense of the initial purchase and maintenance for the Sheriff’s Department. The funding in the budget is tough. They need more people and resources out there. The county is not against it, but don’t know how they can do it. It is a private marina which makes it tougher. It definitely won’t get done this year. The sheriff just doesn’t have the resources.
Cindy Teuscher of the Extension Office came before the commissioners with a plan for the 4-H and FFA schedule. Unfortunately, she had not submitted her plan to the Southeast Idaho Health Department. The commissioners told Cindy that she had to do that before she could move forward. Chairman Rasmussen said he is very supportive of the 4-H and the FFA and their activities for the youth. But he also has to look beyond to school starting as well.
Brent Chambers was then called on the phone regarding the LOTOJA and other special events. He was also asked if he had put together a plan and submitted it to the Health Department. He said he is still working on the specifics. He was then asked about the other counties involved, and he said they are also still working on things. Chairman Rasmussen told him to send his recommendations to the Health Department and to the commissioners for review. He also told Brent that our schools and what affect it will have on them if we have an outbreak is what is important. The races do pass through Bear Lake fairly quickly compared to other area, but there is a concern about what the two counties on each end will be doing and what it could bring into our county. They spoke about how they will be distancing the riders for safety. Commissioner Rasmussen then reiterated that Brent must send his recommendations to the Health Department for approval and that we continue to be supportive of the races.
Scott Esquibel, County Superintendent then mentioned that the road standards that Jeff Sorensen of Keller was going to give the commissioners were not ready. They will be ready for the August commissioners meeting. He then talked about the problem with the Lower Bern Road and the railroad crossing where half the road is sluffing off and he is afraid someone is going to get hurt. The railroad says it is not their right of way. However, he understands that it is the railroad’s right of way. Chairman Rasmussen said that the real issue is that it’s a safety concern and we probably should fix it. Attorney McKenzie said they should just send a letter saying we are going to do it and when, and we will give them 30 days to respond, and if they don’t, just do it. Scott will help him write a letter to that extent.
The commissioners then went into the Board of Equalization for one action item. There was an erroneous assessment to a dwelling to the wrong parcel. It was suggested that they change the dwelling parcel numbers they were assessed under so that it doesn’t get attached wrong and they have to refund the taxes. A motion was made to switch the value of the house to the other parcel based on recommendation of the assessor.
A motion was then made to close the Board of Equalization.
The commissioners then went into Executive Session to discussions items (a) and (f). No decisions were made during this session.
Bret Argyle was supposed to appear to discuss the Bern School. He did not appear, but the commissioners discussed the school between themselves and with Attorney McKenzie.
Lara Gale from the Bear River Association of Government Steering Committee then discussed the Economic Impact Study of Bear Lake they would like to perform. Bryan Cosworth of the Bear River Association of Governments was there with her as well. She also gave a PowerPoint presentation. The benefits of an economic impact study were discussed as well as the costs involved. Commissioner Rasmussen said that he is very interested to see how the economics are going to affect us and that it’s a great idea. He was concerned about the cost. Lara said that they will be in touch in early August. Both Commissioners Payne and Jensen also said they are interested.
Dave Cottle of Bear Lake watch did not appear.
A motion was then made to adjourn the meeting.